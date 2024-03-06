York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 33.44%.

York Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ YORW traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. 5,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. York Water has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

York Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

About York Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of York Water by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of York Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

