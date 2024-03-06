York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 33.44%.
York Water Stock Performance
NASDAQ YORW traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. 5,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. York Water has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.
York Water Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water
About York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than York Water
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.