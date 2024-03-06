YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.92

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 758770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,860,000 after buying an additional 1,109,483 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 230,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,483 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

