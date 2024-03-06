Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Given New $51.30 Price Target at HSBC

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HSBC from $66.80 to $51.30 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Get Yum China alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,530,000 after buying an additional 295,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after buying an additional 421,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.