Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $17.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.49 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.