Zacks Research Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $19.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2025 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS.

RS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

View Our Latest Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RS opened at $320.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,996 shares of company stock valued at $26,635,028. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,021,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.