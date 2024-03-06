Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $173.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.27. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

