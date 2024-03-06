Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $173.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.27. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

