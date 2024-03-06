Zacks Research Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

