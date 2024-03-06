Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,880 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.82% of Zalatoris II Acquisition worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 10,068.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 188,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPAX remained flat at $10.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

