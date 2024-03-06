Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.