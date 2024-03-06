ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $33.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.