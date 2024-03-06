ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $33.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $30.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

