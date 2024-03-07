155,897 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. 433,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,815,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

