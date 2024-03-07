16,154 Shares in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

