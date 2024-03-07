1,645 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

