216,365 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.53.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

