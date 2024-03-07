277,120 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 277,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.30% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $7,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,607,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.