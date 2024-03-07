3,463 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,011 shares of company stock worth $23,243,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

