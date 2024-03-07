3,675 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 203.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher by 15.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 402.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,596,000 after acquiring an additional 337,672 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13.8% in the third quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

