4,154 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 79.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $1,522,486.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,970,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $840,656.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $1,522,486.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 156,445 shares in the company, valued at $17,970,837.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 884,723 shares of company stock worth $111,010,885. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $124.59 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.