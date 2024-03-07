7,030 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 54.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 114,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 45,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.6 %

META traded up $13.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $509.10. 5,498,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,989,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.14 and a 200 day moving average of $353.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.82 and a 12-month high of $509.90.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,135 shares of company stock valued at $557,736,779. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

