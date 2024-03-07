79,556 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SLM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SLM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

SLM Stock Down 1.0 %

SLM opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

