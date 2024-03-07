89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Holdings Raised by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,255 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $26,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after buying an additional 956,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 322,339 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in 89bio by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 57,092 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 428,297 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

