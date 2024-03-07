908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

908 Devices Price Performance

MASS opened at $7.15 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,071 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,497.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,643.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,071 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,346 shares of company stock valued at $324,982. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

About 908 Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in 908 Devices by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 95.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

