908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.
908 Devices Price Performance
MASS opened at $7.15 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,071 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,497.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,643.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,071 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,346 shares of company stock valued at $324,982. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About 908 Devices
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
