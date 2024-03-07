A-Mark Precious Metals’ (AMRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRK. B. Riley lowered their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

