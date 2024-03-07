A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.38

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.38 and last traded at $86.18, with a volume of 158520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 57.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after buying an additional 133,339 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

