ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS.

ABM Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

