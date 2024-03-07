Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.22.

ACHC stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

