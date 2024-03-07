Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.19. 45,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

