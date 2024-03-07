Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of M&T Bank worth $20,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $141.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.58.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,159. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. UBS Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

