Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Dollar General worth $23,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $155.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

