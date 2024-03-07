Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $23.33 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of eBay worth $23,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

