Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 159.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 295,118 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.92% of Modine Manufacturing worth $21,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,905 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 84.3% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 596,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 272,678 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $10,539,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,600,000 after purchasing an additional 221,814 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,699. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

