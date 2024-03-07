Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $25.13 Million in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 511,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.58% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

