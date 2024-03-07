Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236,670 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,745,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $18,741,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

