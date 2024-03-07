Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 171,600 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of CBRE opened at $92.31 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

