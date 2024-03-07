Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 1,900,000 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 4.21% of Newpark Resources worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 229.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 413,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.76 million, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

