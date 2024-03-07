Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Tycho Peterson Sells 15,456 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,168.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 531,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,828,542.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADPT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 148,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

