AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 4,000 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $111,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ASIX opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $709.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.72. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
