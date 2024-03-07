Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Itron worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Itron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $305,190.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,287.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $305,190.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,287.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $162,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $95.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

