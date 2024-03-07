Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $320,949,842 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

CRM stock opened at $303.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.80. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.