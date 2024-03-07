Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.80

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 1388623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Agronomics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.87. The stock has a market cap of £88.12 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

