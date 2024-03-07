Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $192.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.21.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

ALB stock opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.59. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $257.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

