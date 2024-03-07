Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$12.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.37.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
