Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATD. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.38.

ATD stock opened at C$83.57 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$59.95 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The stock has a market cap of C$80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.72.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

