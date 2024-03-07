Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.38.
ATD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.1 %
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
