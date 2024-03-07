Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alkami Technology worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.43. 55,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,808. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

