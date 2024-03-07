Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $16,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

