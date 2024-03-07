Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,064 shares of company stock worth $6,144,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $646,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

