Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $132.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $134.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,084 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

