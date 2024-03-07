Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,255 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of WD-40 worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC opened at $253.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.