Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,118 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after buying an additional 91,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after buying an additional 290,864 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.